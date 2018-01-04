Intro To Data Analytics
BrainStation HQ 460 King W, Toronto, Ontario M5V 1K4
The workshop will provide you with the basic understanding of Data Analytics, and how you can collect, analyze and communicate insights using tools like Excel and SQL. Look at real-world examples of Data Analytics, and discuss how data can be used to generate ideas, solve problems and encourage innovation. 6:30 pm. $20. Pre-register.
