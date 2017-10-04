Introduction To Weaving
Kosa Studio 4 Bellwoods, Toronto, Ontario
Learn weaving basics and traditional folk patterns, using all natural materials. Weaving instructor from Ukraine specializes in traditioinal methods and patterns. Looms will be provided on loan, and you will be guided in purchasing your own yarns. Absolute beginners welcome, and suitable for all levels. 7-9 pm. $20. See website for more details and to pre-register.
