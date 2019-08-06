Inventing Identities: Nationalism
Centre Place 320 Richmond E #101, Toronto, Ontario M4A 1P9
This lecture and group discussion will explore the origins of Nationalism in the modern era; how this ideology artificially constructed group identity based on language, religion, ethnicity, and race and led to the devastating wars and genocides of the 20th centuries; and why 18th century national identities clash in the 21st century global society. 7:30 pm. Free.
Info
Free
Community Events