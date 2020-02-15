Invisible Footprints 0.3: Life To Art Symposium

Invisible Footprints 0.3 Life To Art: Retracing Footprints Across Generations

Invisible Footprints has been working with a group of youth artists to explore intergenerational dialogue and different facets of Toronto’s LGBTQ+ East/Southeast Asian communities, histories and identities. Join us on February 15 for the premiere screening of the video works these artists have produced. Programs include the premiere screening, reception, artist talks and a panel featuring both longtime community members and youth artists. A full schedule can be found on our Facebook page.

invisiblefootprintscollective@gmail.com