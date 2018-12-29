Invocation | Ur Audiovisual Year End Release Extravaganza

Invocation and Ur Audio-Visual team up for a quadruple release party and holiday party featuring releases by Dark Bird (Roan Bateman), The Hologlyph (Ivy Pallas), Man Meets Bear (Soren Brothers) and Hush Pup (Ida Maidstone & Fizzy Adams). There will also be a set by mysterious drone duo Mooons to end the night. PWYC potluck party!. 7:30 pm. Pwyc. All ages and kids are welcome. facebook.com/events/768968060119228