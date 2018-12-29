Invocation | Ur Audiovisual Year End Release Extravaganza

to Google Calendar - Invocation | Ur Audiovisual Year End Release Extravaganza - 2018-12-29 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Invocation | Ur Audiovisual Year End Release Extravaganza - 2018-12-29 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Invocation | Ur Audiovisual Year End Release Extravaganza - 2018-12-29 19:30:00 iCalendar - Invocation | Ur Audiovisual Year End Release Extravaganza - 2018-12-29 19:30:00

Tranzac 292 Brunswick, Toronto, Ontario

Invocation and Ur Audio-Visual team up for a quadruple release party and holiday party featuring releases by Dark Bird (Roan Bateman), The Hologlyph (Ivy Pallas), Man Meets Bear (Soren Brothers) and Hush Pup (Ida Maidstone & Fizzy Adams). There will also be a set by mysterious drone duo Mooons to end the night. PWYC potluck party!. 7:30 pm. Pwyc. All ages and kids are welcome. facebook.com/events/768968060119228

Info
Tranzac 292 Brunswick, Toronto, Ontario View Map
Festive Season
All Ages, Kid-Friendly
Music
Pop/Rock/Hip-Hop/Soul
416-923-8137
to Google Calendar - Invocation | Ur Audiovisual Year End Release Extravaganza - 2018-12-29 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Invocation | Ur Audiovisual Year End Release Extravaganza - 2018-12-29 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Invocation | Ur Audiovisual Year End Release Extravaganza - 2018-12-29 19:30:00 iCalendar - Invocation | Ur Audiovisual Year End Release Extravaganza - 2018-12-29 19:30:00