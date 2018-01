by Falen Johnson (Native Earth Performing Arts/Blyth Festival). Story of the reclamation and resilience of the Stoney and Kettle Point communities that were displaced by the government in 1924. Previews Feb 6, opens Feb 7 and runs to Feb 18, Tue-Sat 8 pm, Sun 2 pm. $25, stu/srs $22, preview $15-$20. Aki Studio.