Iranian Intellectuals: Lineages And Legacies

to Google Calendar - Iranian Intellectuals: Lineages And Legacies - 2019-07-27 08:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Iranian Intellectuals: Lineages And Legacies - 2019-07-27 08:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Iranian Intellectuals: Lineages And Legacies - 2019-07-27 08:00:00 iCalendar - Iranian Intellectuals: Lineages And Legacies - 2019-07-27 08:00:00

The Michener Institute 222 St. Patrick, Toronto, Ontario M5T 1V4

Tirgan Festival presents a series of four panel discussions on the history and evolution of intellectualism in Iran. The panelists – academic experts in the field who have been invited from all around the globe – will discuss the history of intellectualism, and its relationship with the social and political trajectory of modern Iran from the Qajar period to today. 8 am-5 pm. $60-$105. Pre-register

Info

The Michener Institute 222 St. Patrick, Toronto, Ontario M5T 1V4 View Map
Community Events
416-640-2412
to Google Calendar - Iranian Intellectuals: Lineages And Legacies - 2019-07-27 08:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Iranian Intellectuals: Lineages And Legacies - 2019-07-27 08:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Iranian Intellectuals: Lineages And Legacies - 2019-07-27 08:00:00 iCalendar - Iranian Intellectuals: Lineages And Legacies - 2019-07-27 08:00:00