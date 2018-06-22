IRIE Music Festival
Mississauga Celebration Square 300 City Centre, Toronto, Ontario
The festival highlights music and arts featuring Canadian, Caribbean and African-Canadian performers. Junior Kelly and Patrice Roberts headline plus many others performing reggae, African, soca and more, plus dance, art, spoken word, food and drink at this annual outdoor fest. Jun 22-23.
Mississauga Celebration Square 300 City Centre, Toronto, Ontario
All Ages, Free, Outdoor
Music
Festivals
Pop/Rock/Hip-Hop/Soul