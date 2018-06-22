IRIE Music Festival

to Google Calendar - IRIE Music Festival - 2018-06-22 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - IRIE Music Festival - 2018-06-22 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - IRIE Music Festival - 2018-06-22 00:00:00 iCalendar - IRIE Music Festival - 2018-06-22 00:00:00

Mississauga Celebration Square 300 City Centre, Toronto, Ontario

The festival highlights music and arts featuring Canadian, Caribbean and African-Canadian performers. Junior Kelly and Patrice Roberts headline plus many others performing reggae, African, soca and more, plus dance, art, spoken word, food and drink at this annual outdoor fest. Jun 22-23.

Info
Mississauga Celebration Square 300 City Centre, Toronto, Ontario View Map
All Ages, Free, Outdoor
Music
Festivals
Pop/Rock/Hip-Hop/Soul
905-799-1630
to Google Calendar - IRIE Music Festival - 2018-06-22 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - IRIE Music Festival - 2018-06-22 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - IRIE Music Festival - 2018-06-22 00:00:00 iCalendar - IRIE Music Festival - 2018-06-22 00:00:00