Toronto Council Fire is returning to Nathan Phillips Square o host the 2nd Annual IRSS Legacy Celebration. Come join us for two days of Indigenous music, dance, drumming, film and presentations on the main stage and water stage. Participate in one of the numerous tipi workshops including craft making and traditional teachings. Sample a variety of foods from our Indigenous food vendors and pick up fine crafts and wearables at our marketplace. July 29-30, see website for schedule. Free. www.irsslegacy.com