Is It Time to Re-examine Limits on Workplace Free Expression?

Virtual Event see event website, Toronto, Ontario

Constitutional protection for free expression does not extend to the workplace. To the contrary, most employees face many restrictions on their free expression, which only seem to be expanding in the era of social media. Join a panel of experts in exploring what those restrictions are, how they are changing, and what are the consequences for the employees, the employer and society. Panelists: David Hutton, Danielle McLaughlin and Charles Smith. Moderator: James L. Turk. 2 pm. Free. 

cfe.ryerson.ca/events/cfe-virtual-forum-series-it-time-re-examine-limits-workplace-free-expression

Zoom link- http://ryerson.zoom.us/j/92055805209

Virtual Event see event website, Toronto, Ontario
