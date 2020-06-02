Is It Time to Re-examine Limits on Workplace Free Expression?

Constitutional protection for free expression does not extend to the workplace. To the contrary, most employees face many restrictions on their free expression, which only seem to be expanding in the era of social media. Join a panel of experts in exploring what those restrictions are, how they are changing, and what are the consequences for the employees, the employer and society. Panelists: David Hutton, Danielle McLaughlin and Charles Smith. Moderator: James L. Turk. 2 pm. Free.

cfe.ryerson.ca/events/cfe-virtual-forum-series-it-time-re-examine-limits-workplace-free-expression

Zoom link- http://ryerson.zoom.us/j/92055805209