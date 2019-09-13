Is Society Making Moral Progress?

The Centre for Inquiry presents a conversation with Dr. Christopher diCarlo and Dr. Richard Carrier. Dr. diCarlo and Dr. Carrier will discuss such questions as how can we objectively know if societies are making moral progress, who defines moral progress, how we reconcile the fact different societies have different standards and are some standards better than others.

Sep 13 at 7 pm. $15. eventbrite.com/e/70491565169