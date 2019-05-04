Isabel M. Martínez; Jessica Thalmann; Jakub Dolejs; Pauline Choi
Angell Gallery 1444 Dupont, Toronto, Ontario M6P 4H3
Isabel M. Martínez – These Things Take Time (photography/lens-based art); Jessica Thalmann – an endless, formless ruin (photographs and photo-based sculptural works); Jakub Dolejs – Lazy Eyes (video installation) in the Project Space; Pauline Choi – Colour Poems (paintings).
May 4-Jun 1, reception 2-4 pm May 11.
