Isitwendam (An Understanding)

Native Earth Performing Arts 585 Dundas E, Toronto, Ontario

Native Earth Performing Arts and Bound to Create Theatre present a play written and performed by Meegwun Fairbrother. Using western & Indigenous storytelling, drumming, dance and song, Fairbrother tells a story of a young man in search of truth and awakening.

Previews from Mar 17, opens Mar 20 and runs to Mar 31, Tue-Sat 8 pm, Sun 2 pm. $TBA.

www.nativeearth.ca/isitwendam

416-531-1402
