Israel's 2019 Elections: An Insider's Perspective

As Israel heads to a second election in less than a year, join us for a discussion with Haaretz journalist Amir Tibon on how the Israeli election system works and why the upcoming vote is so important for the future of the country. 7:30 pm. Free. Sponsored by Canadian Friends of Peace Now and Holy Blossom Temple.

Holy Blossom Temple 1950 Bathurst, Toronto, Ontario M5P 3K9 View Map
