isthmus/Two, Four, Six

Mercer Union presents The isthmus Winter 2021 commission featuring artists Aleesa Cohene and Ame Henderson, in collaboration with writer Daniella Sanader and three pairs of dance artists. The artists will work together on collaborative score-making and the co-creation of a shared embodied practice in video, language and movement. Feb 9-May 31.

isthmus is a connection; a site forged between places. This collaborative research commission invites artists whose thinking and work are bolstered by peer exchange and participatory forms of knowledge assembly. Presented on the Mercer Union website and using Miro, commissioned projects bridge geographies and temporalities between artists, their collaborators and publics; gathering a multiplicity of voices and artefacts while architecting new connections through virtual workshops, tours, screenings and live conversation.