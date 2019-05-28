No Future celebrates Larry Cohen, late master of pulp, b-movies and exploitation thrillers with a screening of the 1978 film. It Lives Again maintains its predecessor’s delicate balance between monster movie and family melodrama, it’s also a pulse-pounding conspiracy thriller that, in true Cohen fashion, has a lot on its mind — from climate change to reproductive rights to the ethics of prenatal testing. 8 pm. $13.19. 7:30 pm pre-show dedicated to Larry Cohen. theroyal.to/movies/no-future-it-lives-again