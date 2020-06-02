It's All Right Now

Various venues contact for info, Toronto, Ontario

Public art project and a collective movement that confronts and captures our varied perspectives, experiences and understandings of life in COVID-19. It’s All Right Now artworks will appear on screens, walls, civic icons, and surfaces across the city. Please enjoy these works safely, following all guidelines issued by the Chief Public Health Officer, Chief Medical Officer of Health, and all levels of government (including physical distancing). Jun 2-30.

All Ages, Free, Outdoor
