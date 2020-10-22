Italian Contemporary Film Festival

NOW MagazineAll EventsItalian Contemporary Film Festival

Online festival of newest released Italian feature films, shorts and documentaries, accompanied by live Q&As and filmmakers’ messages. Nov 29-Dec 8. http://icff.ca

Location - Virtual Event

 

2020-10-29 to
2020-12-08
 

Online Event
 

Screening
 

Festivals

Virtual Event

