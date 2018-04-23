Stromboli, terra di Dio

A young woman from the Baltic countries, marries a fisherman to escape from a prisoners camp. But life in his village, Stromboli, threatened by a volcano, is a tough one and she cannot get used to it. Starring Ingrid Bergman. Directed by Roberto Rossellini. 1950. Italian with English subtitles. 2 pm. Free. Hinton Learning Theatre. 3rd floor. 

Toronto Reference Library 789 Yonge, Toronto, Ontario M4W 2G8 View Map
