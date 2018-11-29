It's A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play

Lower Ossington Theatre presents a play adapted by Joe Landry based on Frank Capra's 1946 film. An angel helps a desperate man in this holiday classic based on the 1946 film, brought to life as a live 1940s radio broadcast. Opens Nov 29 and runs to Dec 30, Thu-Sat 7:30 pm, mat Sat 3:30 pm, Sun noon & 4 pm. $55-$65.

