It's A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play

Lower Ossington Theatre 100A Ossington, Toronto, Ontario M6J 2Z4

Lower Ossington Theatre presents a play adapted by Joe Landry based on Frank Capra's 1946 film. An angel helps a desperate man in this holiday classic based on the 1946 film, brought to life as a live 1940s radio broadcast. Opens Nov 29 and runs to Dec 30, Thu-Sat 7:30 pm, mat Sat 3:30 pm, Sun noon & 4 pm. $55-$65.

Tickets: https://tickets.ticketwise.com/event/its-a-wonderful-life

Info
Festive Season
Stage
Theatre
416-907-0468
