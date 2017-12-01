It's A Wonderful Life
Scarborough Village Theatre 3600 Kingston Rd, Toronto, Ontario
by Frances Goodrich, Albert Hackett, Frank Capra and Jo Swerling (Scarborough Players). Stage adaptation of the quintessential holiday film about the love story between George and Mary Bailey, which takes a turn when George is trapped by distressing circumstances while trying to do the right thing. Clarence, an endearing angel who is earning his wings, comes to his aid. Opens Dec 1 and runs to Dec 16. Thu-Sat 8 pm (no evening show Dec 16), mat Dec 3, 10 & 16 at 2 pm. $24.
Scarborough Village Theatre 3600 Kingston Rd, Toronto, Ontario
