Collection of rare artwork and collectable objects (props, cinema posters, memorabilia) amassed over decades by Kirk Hammett, the lead guitarist of Metallica. Exploring the interplay of creativity, emotion and popular culture, the exhibition includes more than 100 pieces from 20th-century cinema ranging from The Cabinet Of Dr. Caligari (1921) to Alien (1979).

It’s Alive! Classic Horror and Sci-Fi Art from the Kirk Hammett Collection is organized by the Peabody Essex Museum, Salem, Massachusetts, and is on view July 13, 2019 through January 5, 2020. ROM Speaks event with Kirk Hammett and Dan Finamore on Jul 23. $15-$20.

www.rom.on.ca