Ivan Coyote

Eden Mills Writers’ Festival Virtual Summer Series presents the author in conversation with NOW’s Book editor Susan G. Cole about his newest release, Care Of, a collection of responses to letters received from readers and audience members. Aug 5 at 8 pm. Free. https://edenmillswritersfestival.ca

Care Of, a collection of responses to letters received from readers and audience members. It is an affirming and joyous reflection on many of the themes central to Coyote’s celebrated work—compassion and empathy, family fragility, non-binary and Trans identity, and the unending beauty of simply being alive, a giant love letter to the idea of human connection, and the power of truly listening to each other.