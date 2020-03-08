Bad Girls Collective book club celebrates the voices and talents of Indigenous women from across Canada. Featuring a discussion with Algonquin Anishinaabe author Karen McBride (Crow Winter) and Inuk throat singer, avant-garde composer and author Tanya Tagaq (Split Tooth). 1 pm. $45 (includes bubbly drink, cheeses and charcuterie).

paradiseonbloor.com/events/iwd-with-tanya-tagaq-&-karen-mcbride/1001000158