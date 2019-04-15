Jaymz Bee's Caravan of Music

Gala dinner with live performances including Tom Cochrane, followed by 20 bands playing simultaneous concerts at this fundraising event for Unison Benevolent Fund, an organization that provides counselling and emergency relief services to the Canadian music community. Performers include Alex Pangman, Barbra Lica, Denielle Bassels, Mary Margaret O’Hara, Jay Douglas, Eric St-Laurent, John Finley, Lou Pomanti, Lily FrostRon Davis, Joe Sealy, Nancy Walke, Bill King, Adrean Farrugia, Bill Bell, Robert Scott, George Koller, Michael Dunston, Ted Quinlan, Daniel Barnes,Bill McBirnie, Bernie Senensky, Melissa Lauren, Nathan Hiltz, Big Rude Jake, Joe Hash, Marie Goudy, Jocelyn Barth, Heather Luckhart, Attila Fias and Lisa Particelli. Dinner 6 pm, caravan 8 pm. Dinner $200, caravan passport $40.

