Jack And The BeansTalk: A Merry Magical Pantomine
Royal Canadian Legion 1/42 243 Coxwell, Toronto, Ontario M4L 3B4
Rob Torr (Torrent Productions). Fairy-tale inspired family holiday show with laughs and singalong songs. Opens Dec 20 and runs to Dec 29, Fri-Sat 7 pm, mat Sat-Tue & Dec 26-27 at 2 pm. $28-$38.
torontomusicalconcerts.com/concerts // brownpapertickets.com/event/4216259
