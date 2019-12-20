Jack And The BeansTalk: A Merry Magical Pantomine

Royal Canadian Legion 1/42 243 Coxwell, Toronto, Ontario M4L 3B4

Rob Torr (Torrent Productions). Fairy-tale inspired family holiday show with laughs and singalong songs. Opens Dec 20 and runs to Dec 29, Fri-Sat 7 pm, mat Sat-Tue & Dec 26-27 at 2 pm. $28-$38.

Royal Canadian Legion 1/42 243 Coxwell, Toronto, Ontario M4L 3B4
