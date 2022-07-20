Readers' Choice 2021

Hugh’s Room Live concert. October 27 at 8 pm (doors 6:30 pm), at 3030 Dundas Street West. $30 (livestream $10).

Acclaimed guitarist, singer, songwriter, band leader and producer Jack de Keyzer rarely sits still. For 46 years (or roughly a couple million miles), de Keyzer has been hitting the road, air and studio to bring his brand of guitar-driven blues around the globe. With 12 records, one DVD , two Junos and seven Maple Blues Awards, de Keyzer delivers the goods – wherever, whenever he performs.

