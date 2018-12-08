Jack & The Beanstalk – A New Canadian Musical

Royal Conservatory of Music 273 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario M5S 1W2

Canadian composer and lyricist William Lavigne presents the first public performance of his new family-friendly Canadian musical Jack & The Beanstalk. This production is an exciting reimagining of the classic fairy tale, including some new twists and turns with memorable characterizations. Suitable for the entire family. Dec 8 at 3 pm. $20.

Royal Conservatory of Music 273 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario M5S 1W2
