Hugh’s Room Live concert at 3030 Dundas West. November 19 at 8 pm (doors 6:30 pm). $25 (livestream $10). showpass.com

Jacob Moon has been bringing ingenuity and technical skill to his stage craft as a singer-songwriter for the past 25 years,. The 12 albums he has released in that time tell a story of a man and his passion, not just for music, but for justice and spiritual connection. You can hear the passion in that stirring voice of his, and even in the emotionally charged way he phrases his guitar solos. Raised on the troubadours of the 70s, but cutting his teeth on 80s rock and pop, Jacob has always been a passionate and voracious music fan; drawn as much to soul gospel, Dylan and Joni as he was to the progressive suites of Yes, Rush and Genesis.