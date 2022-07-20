Jadea Kelly

Hugh’s Room Live concert. September 30 at 8 pm (doors 6:30 pm). $25. Revival, 783 College.

Jadea has co written and toured (as opener and backing vocalist) with the likes of Justin Rutledge, Whitehorse, Judy Collins, Catherine MacLellan, Royal Wood, Kelly Prescott, Sweet Alibi, Peter Katz, The Digging Roots, Leela Gilday and Joey Landreth. She has also performed and showcased her music across Canada, The United States and Europe.