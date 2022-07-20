Readers' Choice 2021

Jadea Kelly

Jul 20, 2022

Jadea Kelly

Hugh’s Room Live concert. September 30 at 8 pm (doors 6:30 pm). $25. Revival, 783 College.

Jadea has co written and toured (as opener and backing vocalist) with the likes of Justin Rutledge, Whitehorse, Judy Collins, Catherine MacLellan, Royal Wood, Kelly Prescott, Sweet Alibi, Peter Katz, The Digging Roots, Leela Gilday and Joey Landreth. She has also performed and showcased her music across Canada, The United States and Europe.

Additional Details

Location Address - 783 College Street, Toronto, ON

Event Price - $25

Date And Time

Fri, Sep 30th, 2022 @ 08:00 PM
to 11:30 PM

Location

Revival Bar

Event Types

Concert or Performance

Event Category

Music

