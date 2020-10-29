James McBride and Omar El Akkad: Deacon King Kong

Toronto Public Library author talk with James McBride speaking with author and journalist Omar El Akkad (American War) in this special One Page event.

in Deacon King Kong, McBride masterfully tells the story of the shooting of a neighbourhood drug dealer by the local deacon and the subsequent blowback felt by the people who witnessed the shooting. In true McBride style, this story is a vivid portrayal of the tumultuous swirl of New York in the late 1960s that brings to life distinct characters who must face their own fears and secrets in order to survive. Nov 19 at 7 pm. Free. Pre-register https://www.crowdcast.io/e/onepagemcbride/register