James Taylor, Jackson Browne

James Taylor, Jackson Browne

Concert. May 1 at 8 pm. Scotiabank Arena, 40 Bay. $TBA. http://livenation.com Rescheduled concert. Previously purchased tickets will be honored for.

Oct 21, 2021

James Taylor, Jackson Browne

Concert. May 1 at 8 pm. Scotiabank Arena, 40 Bay. $TBA. http://livenation.com

Rescheduled concert.

Previously purchased tickets will be honored for all of the rescheduled dates and fans are encouraged to hold onto their tickets. Should you be unable to attend the rescheduled date, please reach out to your point of purchase for information on refunds.

Additional Details

Location Address - 40 Bay

Date And Time
Sun, May 1st, 2022 @ 08:00 PM
to

Location
Scotiabank Arena

Event Types
Concert or Performance

Event Category
Music

