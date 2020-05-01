Jane's Walk Toronto *Reimagined

We have collated a number of different formats to continue the impact of sharing stories, creating community and supporting one another through this difficult time. We have three different "reimagined walks" that are available for individuals to participate in: live walks, self-guided walks, and 3D walks.

​Live walks: these walks are led by individuals that wish to stream their walking tours via their phone either by a video conference application or a telephone conference.

​Self-guided walks: these walks are created by submitting a combination of photos, videos, and text of a walking tour.

​3D Walks: these walks will be created on Tour Creator by individuals that wish to create a 3D walk-through of their tours. The application uses a combination of photos, videos and text to create these visuals through the Google platform.

See janeswalkfestivalto.com for more information. Follow @JanesWalkTO

