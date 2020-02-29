Jane Selbie and Joseph Farrugia

Jane Selbie – "Transformation" The moment of sparkle in tumbling water, a glimpse of translucent reds of autumn leaves, the touchable velvet moss on an ancient tree… these are parts of the beauty and fragility of our precious world.

Joseph Farrugia – “Incarnation” is a series of paintings created by millions of honey bees. Humans have drawn energy and inspiration from honey bees for thousands of years and this primal relationship lays at the heart of this series.

Mixed media. Feb 29-Mar 12, reception 1-3 pm Mar 1. Free.