Japanese Film Festival Plus: Online Film Festival

The Japan Foundation, Toronto, is proud to present JFF Plus: Online Film Festival, the Canadian edition of the Japanese Film Festival. This year, with everyone’s safety in mind, the in-person festival has shifted online and will be available free to stream across Canada. The Japanese Film Festival (JFF) is a global program organized by The Japan Foundation to promote Japanese films around the world, featuring the latest films from Japan. From February 5–14, 2021, cinephiles & Japanese culture enthusiasts can take a deep dive into contemporary cinema from Japan and enjoy 17 feature films from a variety of genres, including drama, documentary, thriller & comedy, and 11 animation films. The selection of films about the stories and people of Japan will inspire, engage and inform viewers. All films in Japanese with English subtitles. FREE ADMISSION across Canada, registration required.

Pre-register https://watch.jff.jpf.go.jp/page/canada/

https://jftor.org/events/jff-plus/