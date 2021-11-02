New restaurants

Music for Secret Agents album release. Nov 18. Doors 7 pm, show 8 pm. $40. Paradise Theatre, 1006 Bloor W.

Music for Secret Agents features vocalists Carole Pope, Lee Aaron, June Garber, Adam James and Irene Torres singing James Bond theme songs and original tunes, plus a few other spy jazz staples such as “History Repeating” and “Theme from Our Man Flint”. Opening set from keyboard wizard, Robert Scott, w/film clips coutesy  D.J. Swankenstein.

Location Address - 1006 Bloor W

Date And Time
Thu, Nov 18th, 2021 @ 07:00 PM
Paradise Theatre

Concert or Performance

Music

