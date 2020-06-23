JAYU's Special Virtual Pride Screening: TransMilitary

Virtual Event

Special presentation of Fiona Dawson and Gabriel Silverman's TransMilitary.

TransMilitary chronicles the lives of four individuals (Senior Airman Logan Ireland, Corporal Laila Villanueva, Captain Jennifer Peace and First Lieutenant El Cook) defending their country’s freedom while fighting for their own. Q&A with Gabriel Silverman (co-director), Jamie Coughlin (Producer), and Laila Ireland (Subject). 6-8 pm. Pwyc. jayu-transmilitary.eventbrite.ca

Virtual Event
Pride
Community Events
