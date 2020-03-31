JAYU's Virtual Human Rights Screening Series: Coming Home
Virtual Event see event website, Toronto, Ontario
JAYU will be showing a documentary at the end of every month with a Q&A for FREE, starting with Viko Nikci’s Coming Home. The powerful story of a man wrongfully accused of murder desperately trying to reconnect with his teenage daughter.
Director and subject will join us for a Q&A immediately after the screening. Links for both the film and Q&A will be shared with those who RSVP closer to the date via email.
