JAYU's Virtual Human Rights Screening Series: Coming Home

Virtual Event see event website, Toronto, Ontario

JAYU will be showing a documentary at the end of every month with a Q&A for FREE, starting with Viko Nikci’s Coming Home. The powerful story of a man wrongfully accused of murder desperately trying to reconnect with his teenage daughter.

Director and subject will join us for a Q&A immediately after the screening. Links for both the film and Q&A will be shared with those who RSVP closer to the date via email.

https://jayu-coming-home.eventbrite.ca  //  info@jayu.ca

Free
Film
