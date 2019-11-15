Jazz & Folk Night

Don't miss this jam-packed night of collaborations between Estonian and Canadian musicians hosted by Jazz FM's Jaymz Bee. The main performer Puuluup is an Estonian duo that self-identify as "neo-zombie-post-folk". They wring the most bewildering array of sounds from their talharpas, a form of Northern European lyre. It's folk, it's contemporary, it's funny, and it's danceable. A perfect mix for a great party evening. Other performers Kaili Kinnon (TOR) and Mari Sild - Muusika ja mõtted (MTL). 7 pm. $60. estonianmusicweek.ca