Jazz Meets Classical

Royal Conservatory of Music 273 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario M5S 1W2

As part of the Ontario Culture Days festival, join Music Appreciation instructor and percussionist, Mark Micklethwaite for a 1 hour presentation about the points of convergence between jazz and classical music. This interactive presentation will feature live music from pianist, Qiao Yi Miao Mu. 5 pm. Free.

Info
Royal Conservatory of Music 273 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario M5S 1W2
Free
Music
Jazz/Classical/Experimental
416-408-2825
