Livestream jazz concerts. Tips welcomed with all proceeds going to the artists.Â

Feb 5 – Sophia Perlman (vocals); Adrean Farrugia (piano), at 7 pm.

Feb 6 – Queen Pepper (vocals and piano), at 8 pm.

Feb 7 – Mike Kerr (guitar), at 4 pm.

http://www.facebook.com/jazzintoronto