Livestream jazz concerts.

Feb 12 – Melissa Lauren (vocals) and Nathan Hiltz (guitar), at 7 pm.

Feb 13 – Love Songs for Valentines with Laura Anglade (vocals) and Jonathan Chapman (bass), at 8 pm.

Feb 14 – Valentine’s Day Requests & Dedications with Ori Dagan (vocals/piano), at 4 pm.

http://www.facebook.com/jazzintoronto

Tips welcome with all proceeds going to the artists.