Presented by Hugh’s Room Live.

Join Emmy award-winning actor, director, singer/song-writer Jeff Daniels on Wednesday, September 16, at 7 pm ET, for an intimate concert experience full of original songs, personal stories from his stage and movie career that only he can tell – and plenty of smiles. Tickets $20 at crowdcast.io.

Stick around for a 15-30 min audience Q&A following the show. The questions submitted will be reviewed, with some then passed along to Jeff for reply.