Star Talk event.To commemorate 150 years of US/Canada relations, the authors discuss eco-fiction, the new frontier of climate activism. 7-8 pm, doors 6 pm. Free. Reserve. Books will be for sale at this event and the authors will be signing.

torontopubliclibrary.ca/detail.jsp?Em=1&Entt=RDMEVT304380&R=EVT304380