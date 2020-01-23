Jeffrey Cook Memorial Lecture: Billie Faircloth – architect, educator, partner, and research director of KieranTimberlake – will discuss the daily actions and diverse projects of her firm, an architectural practice 30 years in the making, committed to empowering designers and clients through inquiry. 6:30 pm. Free. Main Hall.

This event is part of the 'Hindsight is 20/20' public programming series at the Daniels Faculty.

Tickets at eventbrite.ca/e/72716271325