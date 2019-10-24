Since 2007 Jen Delos Reyes has been at the helm of Open Engagement—an artist-led initiative committed to expanding the dialogue around and serving as a site of care for the field of socially engaged art. In conjunction with the exhibitions 'Wild' and 'Tapestry of Spirit', Delos Reyes will give a talk exploring the ways that socially engaged artists work as what David Brooks describes as “weavers”, connecting communities, reinforcing connections, and strengthening the social fabric. 6 pm, Oct 24. $10-$20.

textilemuseum.ca/programs/programs/jen-delos-reyes-the-social-weavers