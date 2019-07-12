Jeremy Benjamin
Fellowship Christian Reformed Church 800 Burnhamthorpe, Toronto, Ontario M9C 2Z3
Singer-songwriter concert. 7 pm. Free. Donated funds collected will be divided evenly between Etobicoke’s St. James Food Basket (stjamesfoodbasket.com), the Canadian Foodgrains Bank in Nigeria (iamnotmyown.org/mission-Nigeria) and I Am Not My Own. iamnotmyown.org/new-events
