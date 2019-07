Celebration of jerk food, pulsating music, family friendly entertainment and good vibes. Music by Ginuwine, Jeffrey Osborne, Spex da Boss and others. Aug 9-11, Fri 5-10 pm, Sat-Sun 11 am-10 pm. Various prices.

Fri concert Love and R&B Edition, Men of Soul II, 5-10:30 pm. $27.50 & up. ticketpro.ca

facebook.com/jerkfestCanada