Jérôme Havre, Cauleen Smith & Camille Turner
Gallery TPW 170 St Helens, Toronto, Ontario M6H 4A1
Triangle Trade – exhibition featuring a collaborative short film by the three artists. Sep 14-Nov 11, reception 7-9 pm Sep 14.
Related events:
- Sep 24, 6-9 pm: Habits Of Assembly – a Black study group that practices new ways of being together. Black and POC folks are invited to attend. RSVP.
- Oct 11, 7-9 pm: Reading & discussion poet/novelist/playwright M. NourbeSe Philip. Please RSVP at habitsofassembly@gmail.com.
- Oct 17, 7-9 pm: Conversation with Jérôme Havre & Camille Turner.
- Nov 3, 7-9 pm: Conversation with Cauleen Smith.
- Nov 8, 7-9 pm: Conversation with Tau Lewis and Charmaine Lurch.
Please RSVP at habitsofassembly@gmail.com.
View Map
