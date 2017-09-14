Jérôme Havre, Cauleen Smith & Camille Turner

Gallery TPW 170 St Helens, Toronto, Ontario M6H 4A1

Triangle Trade – exhibition featuring a collaborative short film by the three artists. Sep 14-Nov 11, reception 7-9 pm Sep 14.

Related events: 

  • Sep 24, 6-9 pm: Habits Of Assembly – a Black study group that practices new ways of being together. Black and POC folks are invited to attend. RSVP.
  • Oct 11, 7-9 pm: Reading & discussion poet/novelist/playwright M. NourbeSe Philip. Please RSVP at habitsofassembly@gmail.com.
  • Oct 17, 7-9 pm: Conversation with Jérôme Havre & Camille Turner.
  • Nov 3, 7-9 pm: Conversation with Cauleen Smith.
  • Nov 8, 7-9 pm: Conversation with Tau Lewis and Charmaine Lurch.

Please RSVP at habitsofassembly@gmail.com.

Info
Art
