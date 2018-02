Jeru the Damaja is most known for his work with DJ Premier and Guru while being an active member of Gangstarr Foundation throughout the 90's. Since then Jeru has stayed active touring. Also performances by: Klee Magor w/Big Stretch the Demon Slayer, DJ Chino, and DJ Shortcut. 9 pm. $25. landmine-ent.ticketleap.com/jeru-the-damaja-live-in-tdot